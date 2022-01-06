Srinagar: A Kashmiri doctor based in Britain has come up with an informative and helpful clip recorded in the local language to spread awareness about the importance of vaccination against Covid-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, titled, “Kashmiri Community – COVID-19 Vaccine Equalities Campaign in Keshur Language”, Dr. Shaheen Shora, who is Clinical Director, Mental Health Services, Hertfordshire, emphasized that Covid-19 with different variants has held the whole world under its grip.

“There has been no medicine or permanent treatment devised to cure the virus so far. There is only one way of prevention that is vaccination,” she said.

She pointed out that around 50 million people in the UK have been administered the vaccine.

“However, in our Asian community especially the Kashmiri community, the vaccine uptake is less than other communities,” Dr. Shaheen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The doctor urged the people in Kashmir, especially those with comorbidities to get vaccinated at the earliest.

“Everyone should get vaccinated, especially those with underlying diseases like diabetes, lung condition, heart disease, and pregnant women,” she said.

Dr. Shaheen stressed that those who are already vaccinated can take double jabs or boosters as well. “This will reduce your chances of getting hospitalized and minimize symptoms. Please protect yourself and your families,” she said.

This video has been produced by Kashmir Development Foundation as voluntary support for the NHS Covid-19 Vaccine Equalities Campaign to encourage the uptake of Covid-19 Vaccine within the British Kashmiri community across the United Kingdom.

With the increase in positive Covid-19 cases all over India, the administration in Jammu and Kashmir are regularly requesting people to get vaccinated to stop the spread of the disease.