Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie, “Jawan,” is on the brink of its cinematic release on September 7th. In anticipation of this much-awaited event, actor Shah Rukh Khan, along with his daughter Suhana Khan and actress Nayanthara, visited the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati. Accompanying them on this spiritual journey was SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani.

The video of SRK was viral on social media.

SRK , offered prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy in Tirupati 🙏🏻❤️

“Jawan” has ignited a fervor at the box office since advance bookings opened on September 1st. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that an impressive 284,600 tickets have already been sold across three major national cinema chains for the film’s opening day. Additionally, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan disclosed that the movie secured ₹17.58 crore through advance bookings on its first day, with 6.5 lakh tickets sold throughout India.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan, the daughter of SRK and Gauri Khan, is set to make her debut later this year in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s movie, “The Archies,” scheduled for release on December 7th. The film features a star-studded cast, including Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya, Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja.

Directed by Atlee, “Jawan” boasts an ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film will be presented in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and will be available in both 2D and IMAX formats.