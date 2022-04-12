Employees of a software company were in for a big surprise when their CEO gifted them BMW cars worth over Rs 1 crore each for their loyalty.

CEO of Chennai-based `Kissflow Inc’ Suresh Sambandam said five employees have been with the company right from its beginning and helped it ‘dig gold’ during the pandemic.

“Big celebrations here at the Kissflow headquarters as we reward the pillars of Kissflow who’ve sweat it out since the inception of the brand. Here’s to them! Our heroes. ,” the company said on Instagram

The handing over ceremony was kept a secret as some of the five recipients of the cars were informed just hours before the event that they are going to be proud owners of an expensive luxury brand. With much fanfare, the five BMW 530d cars rolled in one by one and were lined up parallelly along with the respective families of the five members.

Suresh said some of the employees came from humble backgrounds and had faced significant challenges before joining the company.

“There were difficult times. Even during the pandemic, the investors were not sure whether this company will sustain and build a future. Today we are very happy that we have paid back the investors and now it has become a fully owned privately held company,” he said.

The company faced many roadblocks as it tried to navigate the tough business environment. Some investors even raised doubts about the smooth functioning of the company at the time of the pandemic.

The company CEO mentioned that this should be an inspiration for all the other employees to work harder.