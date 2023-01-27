

It was not the perfect ending for tennis sensation Sania Mirza as she and Rohan Bopanna lost 6-7 (2), 2-6 against Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos of Brazil in the mixed doubles final match of the Australian Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sania had already announced that she would be ending her Grand Slam journey with the Australian Open 2023. The 36-year-old athlete, however, does have plans to play a few more events before she pulls curtains on her illustrious career.

“My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at.”



We love you, Sania ❤️@MirzaSania • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/E0dNogh1d0 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2023

“My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at….Rod Laver Arena has been special. Never thought I’d be able to play in a Grand Slam final, in front of my son,” she said.

“I’m still gonna play a couple more tournaments but my journey of my professional career started in Melbourne. It started in Melbourne in 2005 when I played Serena Williams in the third round here as an 18 year old.”