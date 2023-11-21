Popular YouTuber MrBeast spent seven days inside sealed inside a coffin and buried underground in a jaw-dropping stunt. While the thought of being buried alive is enough to send shivers down the spines of most people, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, spent a week in a box underground to entertain his 212 million YouTube subscribers. He stated that the stunt caused him “mental agony” and urged his followers to not try this at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like Uma Thurman’s character in ‘Kill Bill’, the social media sensation opted to spend seven days underground as part of his most recent, jaw-dropping stunt. The suit-clad celebrity was initially pulled down into the ground in a state-of-the-art transparent coffin, complete with food and water to begin this underground journey. The coffin also had cameras to record the video and make sure nothing went downhill.

The YouTuber along with his friends used an excavator to put 20,000 pounds of mud on top of the coffin, ensuring that it was below the surface. MrBeast said in the video, “I’m entrusting my life to this coffin for the next seven days.” He used a walkie-talkie to communicate with his team who was on the surface.

The daredevil found the seven-day dirt nap to be extremely exhausting despite the safety precautions. Although the stunt was voluntary, he broke down in tears on multiple occasions, including when he was being taken out of the casket. Another worry was that after spending so much time in a small area, he would get blood clots in his legs and would be unable to stand. Fortunately, he survived his brief internment without experiencing any injury.

He attempted a similar record for being buried alive for 50 hours in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, MrBeast earned $54 million in 2021. He reportedly makes around $5 million a month, making him YouTube’s highest-paid content creator, according to Forbes.

Despite being active on YouTube since 2012, MrBeast just became well-known in 2018 after giving thousands of cash to obscure Twitch streamers and YouTubers.