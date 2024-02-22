Watch: “Kaun Hai Tumhara Bowler?”: Sachin Plays Cricket With Locals In Gulmarg

Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar, who is currently on his first-ever trip to Kashmir, indulged in a game of gully cricket with the locals in Gulmarg. Tendulkar played an over amidst the picturesque surroundings of Gulmarg. Taking to social media, Tendulkar shared a video of indulging with the locals and enjoying a game of gully cricket. In the video, Tendulkar also clicked some pictures with the locals. He challenged the bowler to get him on the last ball, despite holding his bat upside down.

However, the bowler failed to dismiss Tendulkar, who defended the last ball with the handle of the bat.

“Cricket & Kashmir: A MATCH in HEAVEN!,” Tendulkar captioned the video.

Cricket & Kashmir: A MATCH in HEAVEN! pic.twitter.com/rAG9z5tkJV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 22, 2024

On Wednesday, Tendulkar also visited the Aman Setu bridge — the last point on the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tendulkar interacted with the soldiers at the Kaman Post, near Aman Setu, during his visit that lasted around one hour, officials said.

The Little Master played roadside cricket with a bunch of boys in Uri. The boys keenly watched Tendulkar’s footwork and how he played the shots.

Tendulkar, accompanied by wife Anjali and daughter Sara, is on a visit to Kashmir over the past few days. He visited a cricket bat manufacturing unit at Chursoo on Srinagar-Jammu national highway. He also visited Pahalgam tourist destination in south Kashmir.

The 50-year-old commands a massive fanbase all around the world with the ‘Sachin Sachin’ chants greeting him almost everywhere he goes.

In a video going viral on social media, Sachin was seen being cheered by his co-passengers during a flight as they clapped and chanted his name.

The cricketing icon was visibly emotional at the ovation he received and he folded his hands and greeted the other passengers on the flight.

The chants are common during most cricket matches in India and it was a proof of his everlasting popularity even after retirement.

