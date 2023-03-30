Srinagar: For a change, Kashmiri pickle gets an egg twist this Ramadan.

Pickle, which years before was confined to just carrot, collard green, reddish, and lotus stem, is getting a non-vegetarian makeover.

New non-vegetarian pickles are selling like hot cakes during Ramadan. Even the makers get orders from Jammu and other states.

Basit Zahoor Khan, a pickle seller at Fateh Kadal in old city has experimented with dates, eggs, alo bukhara, mushroom and peas.

“We have some new varieties in pickles. People are loving these varities. We sell dates, aloo bukhara (plum), mushroom, egg, and peas pickles,” he said.

Last year Khan introduced wazwani achar which became an instant hit among foodies. “Last year we introduced wazwani achar. We have rista achar, kebab achar, lahabi kebab achar, chicken achar, and other wazwan dishes. This wazwani acahr was a hit among people and our entire stocks would end by the mid-day,” he said.

Khan said the main aim behind introducing these new varieties was to tickle the tastebuds of rozdars. “On popular demand we introduced new varieties. We are now even thinking to introduce some new varieties in the coming days so that people enjoy our pickle,” he said.

Khan said they are getting orders from other states as well. “People from Baramulla, Anantnag, and other districts visit our shop to buy achar. Even we are getting calls from New Delhi and other states for pickles. We will be now selling these varieties throughout the year,” he said.

Abdul Majeed Wani, a local from Baramulla said he traveled to Srinagar to taste mushrooms and date achar.

“Few days before I came across a Facebook post in which details of new varieties of achar were given. Today, I am buying some of the varieties to taste these delicacies. All these new varieties of pickles are new for me since achar here means collard green and few veggies,” he said.