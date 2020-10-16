NEET 2020: Meet Pulwama boy who scored 695 out of 720 marks despite internet gag

SRINAGAR: Phones have not stopped ringing at Khan Household at Lajoora in the Pulwama district since their 18-year-old son Khan Basit Bilal cracked National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) with flying colors.

Basit scored 695 marks out of 720 in NEET 2020 for which the result was declared on Friday afternoon. Coming from a well-educated Pulwama family, Basit has been an extraordinary student throughout his career.

Since his childhood, he wanted to be a doctor and that is why he shifted his base to Srinagar. Unlike others, he joined a coaching institute in Srinagar and prepared hard for NEET. “He was interested in MBBS. He prepared very hard for achieving this feat,” said Bilal Ahmad Khan, father of Basit.

Basit’s success was hard-earned. No internet, no communication and two back to back lockdowns, yet he did not lose hope and give his best shot.

“He faced a lot of problems. But I am thankful to the faculty of the coaching institute who helped him a lot. Whenever he faced any problem, they came to his rescue. Faculity was always reaching out to him. That way he managed to overcome the problems,” Bilal said.

Basit was among 25000 students who appeared in the NEET examination in Kashmir on September 13. The NEET was postponed many times due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The examination was conducted in around 70 identified centers in Srinagar, Budgam, and Ganderbal districts.

Soon after the result, people thronged Basit’s residence to congratulate his family. His mother and grandmother could not resist emotions after hearing the news. Tears of joy rolled down from their eyes after they came to know about Basit’s feat.

“I am grateful to Almighty Allah who bestowed me with this success. I am also thankful to my parents who suported me through this journey. I am also thankful to my teachers. I started preparing for NEET from class XI. I was confident that I will crack NEET, but I never imagined to score 700 marks. It was because of the coaching center which honed my skills,” Basit told media persons.