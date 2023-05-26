Mumbai: Forget movies, OTT has brought some hidden talent to the fore. Some actresses have brought OTT to life with their acting prowess.

Here is a compendium of 9 highest-paid actresses on OTT.

Media groups have compiled a list of the actress and the fee they charge.

Radhika Apte

Known for her versatility, Radhika Apte has been a prominent figure in the OTT space. Her collaboration with renowned directors, as well as her outstanding performances in critically acclaimed series such as “Sacred Games” and “Ghoul,” have cemented her position as one of the most sought-after digital actresses.

Remuneration: 4 crore for each web series

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen’s triumphant return to the entertainment industry has been marked by her exceptional performances in the web series. She has captivated audiences in shows like “Aarya,” where she portrays a strong-willed woman navigating tumultuous circumstances, with her commanding presence and impeccable acting skills.

Remuneration: 2 crore for each web series

Priyamani

Priyamani’s talent is evident in her portrayal of a wide range of characters in web series. Her riveting performance as Suchi in the hit show “The Family Man” has received widespread praise, demonstrating her ability to bring complexity and depth to her roles.

Remuneration: 10 lakhs per episode

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha, a well-known South Indian actress, has made an impressive debut on the OTT platform. Her performance in Season 2 of “The Family Man” has received widespread praise, as she effortlessly embodies the enigmatic character of Raji, leaving audiences in awe of her acting prowess.

Remuneration: 8 lakhs per episode

Gauahar Khan

An accomplished producer, Gauahar Khan has also dabbled in web series. Her appearances on shows like Tandav and Best Seller have added elegance and intrigue, contributing to the overall appeal of the narratives and enriching the viewing experience.

Remuneration: 3 lakhs per episode

Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia’s extraordinary talent has translated flawlessly to the digital medium. Her nuanced portrayal of a political matriarch in the television series “Tandav” demonstrates her versatility and ability to command attention in every scene she appears in.

Remuneration: 2 lakhs per episode

Rasika Duggal

Rasika Duggal’s performances in the web series have been nothing short of extraordinary. She has left an indelible mark on shows like “Mirzapur” and “Delhi Crime,” showcasing her depth as an actress with her ability to effortlessly delve into the complexities of her characters.

Remuneration: 2 lakhs per episode

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor’s return to the screen via a web series has been met with enthusiasm from her fans. Her portrayal of Meira Sharma in “Mentalhood” depicts the trials and tribulations of modern-day motherhood, allowing her to showcase her charismatic presence and acting prowess.

Remuneration: 1 lakh per episode

Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi’s talent shines through in her web series roles. She has garnered praise and a dedicated fan following in the OTT world for her nuanced performances and ability to bring complex characters to life. She is known for her character of Golu Gupta in Mirzapur.

Remuneration: 50 thousand per episode