Watch: ‘Digital Beggar’ Seeks Alms With a PhonePe QR Code

A visually impaired beggar in Assam’s Guwahati has grabbed the attention of social media users with his unique way of begging. In a video that has gone viral on X, the beggar identified as Dashrath was seen accepting alms through digital payments.

The video shows him wearing a PhonePe card with a QR code around his neck. He then beggar approaches two people in a car, and one of them scans the QR code to send him ₹ 10. The beggar holds his phone close to his ear to hear the notification of the money being deposited in his account.

The video was shared on X by Congress leader Gaurav Somani who called it a ”thought provoking moment.”

”Stumbled upon a remarkable scene in bustling #Guwahati – a beggar seamlessly integrating digital transactions into his plea for help, using PhonePe! Technology truly knows no bounds. It’s a testament to the power of technology to transcend barriers, even those of socio-economic status. A thought-provoking moment that speaks volumes about the evolving landscape of compassion and innovation. Let’s ponder on this intriguing intersection of humanity and digital advancement,” the tweet was captioned.

This is not the first time a beggar has been using digital payments. Earlier, a 40-year-old Bihar man was seen asking for alms at Bettiah Railway Station by giving people options to pay him via digital mode with a QR code placard around his neck and a digital tablet.

Raju Patel, the digital beggar, who called himself a follower of the former state chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav said he is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India Campaign. The digital beggar said that he never forgets to listen to PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat‘ radio programme. In New Delhi, Ayesha Sharma, a 29-year-old transwoman, has also been accepting money through UPI payment apps.

