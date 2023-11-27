SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP), RR Swain, said on Monday that the war against terrorism is not over in Jammu and Kashmir yet, as the war ends only when one side accepts defeat.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Gurdwara Chattipadshahi here, DGP Swain said that the war against terrorism in J&K is not over yet. “War ends only when one side accepts defeat and acknowledges that bloodshed is not going to yield any result. So our fight against terrorism will continue despite bearing some losses at times,” the DGP said.

He said that there was no question of police backtracking in the ongoing fight against terrorism. Replying to a query about infiltration, he said infiltration may go up at some point, and at the same time, it may come down as well. “This issue is not supposed to be put in the public domain,” he said.

While paying rich tributes to Guru Nanak Devji on the occasion of Gurupurab, the DGP said that on this sacred occasion, police renew their pledge to serve people; rather, it takes a pledge to re-dedicate themselves to serving people.

“Guru Nanak Devji’s teachings are very relevant today. He has preached equality and no difference between the poor and rich. Irrespective of caste, color, or creed, Guruji’s teachings can enlighten any soul even today. On this occasion, I extend my wishes to the Sikh community of J&K,” the DGP said.

(With inputs from KNO)