Waqf chairperson inaugurates marble flooring at Hazratbal shrine

SRINAGAR: Chairperson Waqf Board, Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi alongwith the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today visited Hazratbal shrine Complex in Srinagar.

The Chairperson Waqf Board was also accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Director Health Kashmir, Commissioner SMC, SP Hazratbal, Magistrate Hazratbal and Executive Magistrate of the JK Waqf Board.

On the occasion, Dr Andrabi inaugurated the newly layed marble flooring on the northern side entrance area in the shrine.

Dr Andrabi also chaired a high level meeting of the officers and representatives of the concerned departments regarding arrangements for the devotees at Hazratbal and other shrines in connection with the festival celebrations of Meraj-e-Alam.

Representative heads and nominated officers from police and civil departments participated in this meeting.

Waqf Board Chairperson stressed upon the need of a coordinated action plan for making the arrangements fool proof during the festival gatherings.

The Divisional Commissioner asked the departmental heads to ensure satisfactory services to the devotees visiting the shrines during Meraj-e-Alam.

Dr Darakhshan Andrabi while speaking to media persons after the inauguration event said that as promised Waqf Board is now concentrating on upgradation of infrastructure and facilities for devotees at all ziyarats in J&K and many novel projects are in pipeline.