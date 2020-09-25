Waking up to exploitation, government orders uniform admission calendar for private schools

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has framed a uniform admission calendar for all the private educational institutions affiliated with JKBOSE in a bid to put an end to the exploitation of parents and students.

Principal Secretary School Education and Skill Development, Dr. Asgar Samoon has issued a formal order directing private schools to follow a common admission process as per the government schedule.

The decision came against the backdrop of a report by the Committee for fee fixation that the admission schedule adopted by the private schools is offering the limited choice to parents and breeds exploitation.

“The committee has recommended that a uniform admission schedule should be framed and adopted by the private educational institutions which are affiliated with the Board of School Education in order to prevent exploitation of parents,” an official order reads.

The government has issued separate schedules for Kashmir and Jammu regions taking into consideration different academic calendars.

“Every school should issue notification for the admission of students in the 3rd week of September. Every school should issue application forms with the receipts in the last week of September. Finalization and display of selection and a waiting list of children should be done by the end of October 10. Deposition of fee of selected children should be done by the end of October 20”, read the guidelines for private schools in Kashmir.

For Jammu Division, the notification for admission will start in the 3rd week of January. Every school should issue application forms with the receipts in the Last week of January. Finalization and display of selection and a waiting list of children should be done by the end of February 10. The deposition of the fee of selected children should be done by the end of February 20,” read the guidelines for Jammu.

All private schools have been ordered to upload all the information related to the admission including the name, age criteria along with cut-off-date, criteria for admission, details of the documents required for admission, and detailed fee structure on their official website or issue advertisements in media.

Moreover, application forms should be provided free of cost and only Rs 200 should be charged as registration fee.

“Any violation of this order by any private educational institution shall warrant action under rules,” the order read.