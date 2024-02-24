Viral: Sachin Tendulkar Shares Photos From Pahalgam, Shikhar Dhawan Spots ‘2 GOATs’

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar is currently enjoying his first-ever Kashmir trip with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara. Tendulkar, who retired from the sport in 2013, played gully cricket with the locals in Gulmarg, before enjoying the snowfall in Pahalgam. He was also seen driving a snow bike. Taking to social media, the legendary batter shared photos from his recent visit to Pahalgam. “Hamara ‘pehla’ snowfall in Pahalgam,” Tendulkar captioned the photos on X (formerly Twitter). In one of the pictures, Tendulkar can be seen posing with a goat.

Reacting to the pictures, veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan wrote: “Who else can spot 2 GOATs in 1 frame?”

A few days back, Tendulkar shared a video of him indulging with the locals and enjoying a game of gully cricket. In the video, Tendulkar also clicked some pictures with the locals. He challenged the bowler to get him on the last ball, despite holding his bat upside down.

However, the bowler failed to dismiss Tendulkar, who defended the last ball with the handle of the bat.

“Cricket & Kashmir: A MATCH in HEAVEN!,” Tendulkar captioned the video.

Cricket & Kashmir: A MATCH in HEAVEN! pic.twitter.com/rAG9z5tkJV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 22, 2024

Earlier this week, Tendulkar had also visited the Aman Setu bridge — the last point on the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tendulkar interacted with the soldiers at the Kaman Post, near Aman Setu, during his visit that lasted around one hour, officials said.

The Little Master played roadside cricket with a bunch of boys in Uri. The boys keenly watched Tendulkar’s footwork and how he played the shots.

The 50-year-old commands a massive fanbase all around the world with the ‘Sachin Sachin’ chants greeting him almost everywhere he goes.

In a video going viral on social media, Sachin was seen being cheered by his co-passengers during a flight as they clapped and chanted his name.

The cricketing icon was visibly emotional at the ovation he received and he folded his hands and greeted the other passengers on the flight.

The chants are common during most cricket matches in India and it was a proof of his everlasting popularity even after retirement.

(With PTI Inputs)

