Kanjiullar: The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) has gripped momentum in the Halqa Panchayats of Block Kanjiullar & Ramnagri of District Shopian in a whirlwind of developmental activities spanning education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on November 15 from Jharkhand, the yatra has garnered enthusiastic participation from villagers across various blocks in the district.

Block Development Officer, Kanjiullar in his statement said that Community engagement stands as a cornerstone of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, actively involving locals in decision-making processes and empowering them to contribute to development initiatives. This collaborative approach ensures the sustainability and success of projects undertaken during the yatra.

As the yatra progresses, it adapts its activities to address diverse challenges faced by different regions, tailoring solutions to meet the specific needs of each community. The comprehensive nature of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra reflects a holistic commitment to the overall progress and well-being of the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a nationwide initiative aimed at informing and empowering citizens about the Centre’s flagship schemes. It has covered all panchayat Halqas of Block Kanjiullar and Ramnagri. The yatra strives to achieve 100% reach to all citizens, marking a significant step in empowering citizens to become active stakeholders in the country’s development.

Officials associated with the programme report active interaction between beneficiaries and representatives from various line departments. In Block Kanjiullar and Ramnagri, efforts were made to provide services of several government schemes and raise awareness about their benefits. Similar programmes unfolded in other gram panchayats, showcasing a comprehensive overview of flagship schemes and programs spanning over nine years.

The yatra features pamphlets and booklets containing information about various development and welfare schemes for the year 2024. These materials are being distributed on-site, ensuring citizens are well-informed about the government’s initiatives. The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra signifies a transformative step towards an empowered and aware citizenry actively contributing to the nation’s progress.