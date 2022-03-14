Srinagar, Mar 14: Police have busted Hizbul Mujahideen module and arrested three militant associates involved in the killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir in Kulgam.

“Kulgam Police busted terror module of proscribed terror outfit HM involved in the recent killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir & arrested 3 terrorist associates actively involved and recovered incriminating materials including 2 Pistols on their disclosure,” tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Police vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized. “During the investigation, it was learnt that the Sarpanch was killed by HM terrorist Mushtaq Yatoo on the directions of HM Chief terrorist Farooq Nalli,” police said.