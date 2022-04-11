Srinagar:

ADVERTISEMENT

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik set a new record by bowling the fastest delivery in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer clocked 153.1kmph in the match against Chennai Super Kings. He bettered his own record by bowling the fastest delivery. Last year Umran clocked 151.03 kilometers per hour (KMPH) in his first over against Kolkata Knight Riders,

He persistently bowled at 150 kmph in his three-over spell. His fastest delivery came when Ambati Rayudu was on the strike. It hit Ambati’s pads and Umran appealed for the LBW.

Watch Video here: https://www.iplt20.com/video/42354

ADVERTISEMENT

Rayudu was taken aback by the pace and a thin inside edge saved him there. However, Umran ended up with none for 29 in his 3 over spell.

Umran won the fastest ball of the match award for the third consecutive time. It was also the fastest ball of IPL 2022.

Jammu and Kashmir pacer has impressed everyone with his pace. In his first match against Rajasthan Royals, Umran Malik finished with 2/37.

SRH retained him for Rs 4 crore along with captain Kane Williamson and all-rounder Abdul Samad, also from Jammu and Kashmir.

Coming from a humble background, Umran’s father runs a fruit stall in Jammu. A class X dropout, Umran is the only brother of his elder sisters.

Last season, Umran Malik was with the SunRisers as a net bowler. But after T Natarajan tested positive for COVID, Malik was named his replacement.

Malik made his competitive debut last year. He has picked a total of four wickets having played one T20 and List A match for Jammu and Kashmir. Malik made his T20 debut for Jammu and Kashmir in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January last year. In his T20 debut vs Railways, he returned with the impressive figures of 3/24nt.