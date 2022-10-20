A video of a teacher teaching math to students in pure desi style is breaking the internet.

The teacher at the US school is teaching trigonometry to students in a singing style.

In the video, the teacher could be seen singing trigonometry formula to his students instead of using a blackboard, books, or even markers to explain it. The students also seem to enjoy this special class.

The video has evoked hilarious reactions on social media.

“We didn’t understand sin and cos, 30 -60 is far away! Getting a good teacher it’s a part of luck !” said a user

“What’s more disheartening is that in India teachers are not given freedom in the style of teaching in schools, they are asked to teach in a certain way. While in other countries Indian teachers are the best teachers in their education system,” said another.