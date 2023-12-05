A home in Arlington, Virginia, exploded Monday night minutes after police posted a warning on social media that a suspect had set off flares at the home.

In a message on X, the Arlington County Police Department said officers were on the scene in the 800 block of North Burlington Street investigating a suspect who shot a flare from his home.



The police asked residents of the area to stay put temporarily. Several users reported on social media that they heard a loud explosion around 8:30 p.m.

County police later confirmed in a post that when officers arrived at the residence, the suspect fired several shots inside the home before exploding. Arlington Fire and EMS said at X o’clock their units responded to a reported “structure fire,andquot; it is recommended to prepare for major police and fire operations.



The resident confirmed that he lives nearby and saw police and armed officers trying to lure the suspect out of the area around the residence. Speaking to a local media house. he said negotiations were underway when the house suddenly exploded, causing one side of the duplex to collapse. He was worried about the residents of the house next door and hoped they had evacuated. Authorities later directed residents away from the area due to natural gas in the vicinity.

The circumstances of the explosion are currently under investigation as police attempt to determine the events leading up to the incident.