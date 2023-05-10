Srinagar, May 10: A Fire broke out in Jamia Masjid trail in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district causing damage to it, officials said.

Fire and Emergency service officials said that fire broke out at around 8.54 am in the upper story of the mosque causing extensive damage to the attic, tomb and ceiling of Jamia Masjid “Noor-ul-Islam”.

Fire tenders were rushed from the nearby fire stations of Tral, Awantipora, Pampore and Pulwama to douse the leaping flames, the fire service officials said and added that it took more than an hour to control the fire.

However, no one was injured in the incident, they said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, they added.