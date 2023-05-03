BARAMULLA, MAY 03: In a bid to ensure that the benefits of Employment Generation schemes are provided to the youth at a grassroots level, a daylong awareness camp was today organised by Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (J&K KVIB) at Watergam Baramulla wherein a series of events were carried out to aware the people about the government sponsored self oriented schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme was attended by Vice Chairperson J&K KVIB, Dr Hina Shafi Bhat as a chief guest while the programme was also attended by officers from district administration/banks, senior officers from Board and large number of aspirant entrepreneurs and educated unemployed youth of the area.

During the awareness camp, the officers gave detailed presentations about the modalities involved in implementation of employment generation programmes viz. PMEGP, JKREGP and other schemes.

A detailed deliberation took place.