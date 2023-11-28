KTM has teased the upcoming iteration of its flagship offering, the 1390 Super Duke, ahead of its global debut. The teaser video shows a close-up shot of the Akrapovic exhaust of the motorcycle emanating blue smoke while it is being revved. We expect more teasers to follow and the official global debut of the bike to take place soon.

Now, the existing 1290 Super Duke has a displacement of 1,301cc. And going by this naming tradition of KTM, the upcoming 1390 might boast a displacement of close to 1,400cc. Now, it remains to be seen how KTM has achieved this bump in displacement. It might be either by increasing the bore size or the stroke length or a combination of both. As for the performance numbers, the existing model is already a naked missile of sorts, with power and torque output numbers sitting close to 180bhp and 140Nm, respectively. With the aforementioned bump in displacement, the new model might sit closer to more powerful street nakeds like the Ducati Streetfighter V4 which makes 205.17bhp.

The recent debut of the new 990 Duke has already given a preview of what the new 1,390 Super Duke might look like. In fact, the bike was also spied testing a few months back. The new-age design theme of KTM is more radical than its older models sporting an angular headlamp with a hollow space at the centre housing a pair of vertically-stacked LED headlamps. And the fuel tank extensions extend towards the front forks more than ever. It won’t be surprising if the new 1,390 Super Duke turns out to be a visually more flamboyant version of the 990. As for the features, in typical KTM fashion, the 1390 might come equipped with all the rider aids we expect to see in a big premium motorcycle.