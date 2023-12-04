The Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered an unidentified deceased individual from an orchard situated in Tujan village, located in Pulwama district, South Kashmir.

As per eyewitness accounts, the deceased was seen wandering in the area and seemed to be mentally unstable.

Authorities mentioned that the suspected cause of death is likely hypothermia, given the prevailing cold weather conditions in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The body has been transported to District Hospital Pulwama for a post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death,” stated the police. Additionally, the Rajpora Police Station has initiated an inquiry into the incident, and a comprehensive investigation is currently ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding this tragic occurrence.