Srinagar: A delegation from the Jammu and Kashmir Finance and Accounts Society (JAKFAS) today called on Chief Secretary Sh. Atal Dullo at Civil Secretariat Jammu.

The delegation comprised officers including Sh. Mahesh Das, Director General Accounts and Treasuries; Ms. Neeraj Gupta Bakshi, Director General , J&K Funds organization; Sh. Iftikhar Hussain Chauhan, President JAKFAS; Sh. Ashok Kumar, Director Finance, GAD; Sh. Anil Dogra, Director Finance, Social Welfare Department; Sh. Araf Khan, Director Finance, LG Secretariat ; Ms. Rashim Deepika, FA/CAO Science and Technology Department; Sh. Sonam Singh, Vice President JAKFAS.

The delegation submitted a memorandum, highlighting various issues, including the colossal stagnation faced by officers of the J&K Accounts Service due to the exclusion of Assured Career Progression & demanded Assured Career progression in favour of J&K Accounts Service. They emphasized that ACP had been extended to Administrative Service & Police Service in 2017 and 2018, creating a disparity with Accounts Service. other issues raised were parity with J&K Administrative Service and Police Service for Induction into Indian Administrative Services (IAS), and inclusion of the Accounts service in common pool posts for HODs.

The delegation apprised the Chief Secretary that these issues had already been submitted, with the Assured Career Progression file submitted to GAD twice in 2019 and now a fresh ACP proposal has been submitted in august 2023.

The Chief Secretary gave a patient hearing and assured the delegation that all genuine issues presented by them would be looked into for early resolution.

Other officers seen along with the delegation were Ms. Anudeep Kaur, Deputy Director Accounts and Treasuries; Sh. Tariq Malik, Accounts Officer; Sh. Anand Thakur, Accounts Officer; Sh. Ragubir, Accounts Officer; and Sh. Vishesh Kapoor, Accounts officer.