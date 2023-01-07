Srinagar: Unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir has dropped to the year’s lowest in December 2022.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate in December dropped to 14.8 percent.

In November, Jammu and Kashmir reported an unemployment rate of 22.4 percent.

Jammu and Kashmir’s unemployment rate is much lower than many states including Rajasthan (28.5%), Haryana (37%), and Delhi (20.8%). India’s national unemployment rate is 8.3 percent.

The unemployment rate is calculated by CMIE using its Consumer Pyramids Household Survey machinery.

Official data reveal that easy lending, entrepreneurship, and fast-track recruitment have brought down the percentage of unemployment.

This year, the government under various schemes has released a hefty sum to generate employment avenues for the qualified youth of the union territory.

Taking the instance of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Rs. 4,209.69 crore loan was disbursed among 1.89 lakh beneficiaries during 2022-23.

Similarly, Rs 35.39 crore were provided to 19,340 beneficiaries under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) scheme till November 28, 2022.

Under Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme, 17,950 people were provided loans till December 2, 2022.

Moreover, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) this year has held the recruitment process for scores of posts in various government departments.

Last month, JKSSB started the online application process for the recruitment of 1045 posts in the Public Works (R&B) Department. JKSSB officials said the selection process for 8,000 vacancies is in progress.