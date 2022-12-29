Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced that the company has reached a significant milestone in its journey to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), or the Global Goals, with a contribution of more than USD10 million to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The funds were generated through the Samsung Global Goals app and will help UNDP promote resilience and accelerate progress around the world.

Established by the United Nations in 2015, the Global Goals provide a shared blueprint of ambitious milestones for a more equitable, just and sustainable world by 2030. The 17 Global Goals promote collaboration and collective action to address inequality, climate change, ecosystem degradation, education and other pressing global challenges.

Samsung embarked on delivering innovative solutions in support of the Global Goals and in 2019 by partnering with UNDP to launch the Samsung Global Goals app. The company’s global Galaxy community has since joined the movement by leveraging the app as a simple yet meaningful tool to make a difference in their daily lives.

Taking Collective Action for the Goals

“At Samsung, we know technology plays a crucial role in solving some of the biggest challenges the world is facing right now,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Through our partnership with UNDP and the Samsung Global Goals app, the Galaxy community has been instrumental in advancing the Global Goals. We want to extend our gratitude to our users for making this incredible milestone possible.”

Actions taken on the Samsung Global Goals app support UNDP’s impactful work. This includes meaningfully engaging youth to achieve the SDGs. UNDP implements policies, advances programs, champions youth initiatives in over 100 countries and supports over 900 youth partnerships.

“As we approach the halfway point of the 2030 deadline, this coming year is crucial in our pursuit to advance the Global Goals,” said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner. “While the world has faced recent setbacks, we are energized by the progress made through this partnership. Together with Samsung we must reinvigorate our combined efforts to achieve the Goals and inspire the next generation to take action with us.”