Two youth planing to join militant ranks apprehended in Srinagar’s downtown: Police

Srinagar: J&K Police Saturday said it has apprehended in Srinagar two youth from Ganderbal who were about to join militant ranks.

“The youths were counselled and handed over to parents,” a police spokesperson said.

Giving details, he said that based on “credible input” about joining of two youths in militant ranks, Ganderbal Police apprehended both of them from Downtown area of Srinagar.

The duo, as per police, are residents of Wussan area of Ganderbal

“Preliminary investigation reveals that both the persons had developed tendency to join militant ranks,” the spokesperson said.

“The arrested youths were properly counselled by Ganderbal Police, Psychiatrist and other experts in presence of their parents and were later on handed over to their parents with the advice to keep an eye on their daily activities. Many community members, their parents and relatives expressed their gratitude to District Police Ganderbal for the sympathetic act of saving the lives of these young boys,” the spokesperson added.

While speaking on the issue, SSP Ganderbal said that “anti-national elements operating across the border are preying on the gullible youth of Kashmir through various social media platforms and enticing them to joining militancy which needs to be curbed”.

He further said that parents should come forward and report “any such activity of their wards so that they are mainstreamed through concerted counselling by experts.”