Two Tata Tech CIITs coming up in J&K by Nov; team meets LG

Srinagar: To strengthen Industry Academia partnership and to bring Quality improvement in Technical education, Government of J&K is establishing two Centres for Invention, Innovation, Incubation & Training (CIIIT) in Jammu & Kashmir in collaboration with Tata Technologies.

In connection with the development, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha met with a team from Tata Technologies led by Pramod Thaware, India Head, Education Initiative at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

The two centres are being built at Government Polytechnic College, Jammu and Government Polytechnic College, Baramulla and shall be established at a cost of approximately Rs 360 crores.

The project is aimed at bringing qualitative improvements in the field of technical education in J&K. They will facilitate to create a ready pool of skilled manpower like engineers; technicians which will augment the industrial growth and in turn employment avenues in the region.

The team from Tata Technologies gave the detailed briefing on the progress at the campus for setting up nine competency centres. These centres will be useful for students from ITI, Diploma, B Tech, M Tech to enhance their skills in line with current Industry needs & future Technology trends.

Those present at the meeting also included Principal Secretary, School Education & Skill Development, Dr Asgar Samoon; Director Skill Development, Sajjad Hussain; Project Manager CIIIT, Prasanna Deshpande and Anil Kelapure, on behalf of Tata technologies.

The Lt. Governor expressed his satisfaction on the progress of works on the project. He also directed the Principal Secretary to ensure bottlenecks, if any, are removed with alacrity.

It was also informed that the centre at Baramulla is slated to open by October 2020, while the centre at Jammu is expected to be ready by November 2020.