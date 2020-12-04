Twitter reacts as India replace an all-rounder with a spinner as concussion substitute

The inclusion of a concussion substitute and the way it has been included has had Twitter and the users on social media perplexed and divided during the first T20I between India and Australia.

Ravindra Jadeja, who was originally part of the playing XI got hit on his helmet in the final over of the India’s batting innings. Jadeja’s quickfire unbeaten knock of 44* (23) was crucial to India breaching the 160-mark, but he was struggling to run well in the latter half of his innings.

Jadeja was suffering from a hamstring strain and was looking in discomfort while his was willowing his leather for fours and sixes. However, when the 2nd innings started, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was seen on the field.

During the broadcast and after BCCI’s confirmation, it was told that Jadeja was being assessed by team’s medical team after getting hit on the helmet.

The news however sparked a number of varied reactions from the users on Twitter and from the experts of the game. While the rules of a concussion substitute says a like-for-like replacement is allowed, the inclusion of Yuvendra Chahal, a pure bowler, in place of an all-rounder, albeit both being spin bowlers, puzzled everyone, given Jadeja was finished with one aspect of his game.

The decision also received displeasure from Australian coach Justin Langer, who was visibly pissed at the decision and was seen involved in an animated discussion with the match refree David Boon.