Twitter has released an enhanced version of its verified membership programme that allows accounts to display checkmarks in three distinct colours: gold, grey, and blue.

Previously, many Twitter accounts had blue ticks; today, they have gold checkmarks. To distinguish between business, personal, and government-affiliated accounts on Twitter, coloured checkmarks have been introduced.

The Twitter Blue subscription service with verification costs $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month.

The firm announced that as of right now, when you subscribe, your account will have access to subscriber-only features including Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and a blue checkmark (once your account has been approved).

“Soon, subscribers with the blue checkmark will get priority ranking in search, mentions, and replies to help lower the visibility of scams, spam and bots,” the micro-blogging platform added.

To subscribe to Blue badge, your Twitter account must be at least 90 days old and have a confirmed phone number. Earlier, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that basic Blue will have half the number of ads.