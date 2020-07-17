Trump’s niece’s book revealing ‘dirty family secrets’ breaks publisher record on day 1

It seems a lot of people around the world are egging to read about the gossipy and inside details about US president Donal Trump and his past.

A tell-all memoir ‘Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man’ by Mary L. Trump, niece of the US president, has set a first-day sales record for Simon & Schuster, the publisher announced on Thursday.

Nearly one million copies of the book were sold on day 1, including the presale orders of all formats.

The memoir is about life in the Trump family and its effects on the psyche of the current president.

“Too Much and Never Enough has entered the national conversation in a way that few books ever do, becoming a cultural phenomenon and must-read for anyone seeking to understand the singular family dynamic that produced the most powerful man in the world today. It is at once a revealing psychological portrait and a work of historic importance,” Simon & Schuster chief executive Jonathan Karp said in a statement.

According to reports, the book claims to reveal “a nightmare of traumas, dirty and destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse”.

Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, argues in the book that Donald Trump was emotionally hobbled at a young age because his mother fell ill and his hard-charging, real-estate-developer father made no effort to take over childrearing duties.

President Trump brother Robert had launched a legal drive to try to prevent publication of the book by contending that it violates a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in a 2001 settlement deal related to the estate of their father, Fred, who died in 1999.

Earlier this month, President Trump said that his niece was violating the NDA, which according to him is a “very powerful one” that “covers everything”.

This is the second book that Trump and his associates were seeking to block.

Earlier this month, the US Justice Department was denied an injunction to block a memoir by John Bolton, the President’s former National Security Adviser.

“The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir”, is due to go on sale later this month.