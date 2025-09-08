Everyone wants hostages HOME!: Trump’s last warning to Hamas

Washington : US President Donald Trumpissued a final ultimatum to Hamas as 48 hostages continue to remain in captivity. In a sharply worded post on Truth Social, the US President said that Israel has accepted his terms and it is about time Hamas accepts it as well.

Trump said that he has warned Hamas about the consequences and called his message the “last warning”, underscoring that there will not be another one.

“Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end! The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”