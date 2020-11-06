Trump as ‘kandur’: Memes of US Prez in Kashmiri avatar leave netizens in splits

SRINAGAR: Imagine Donald Trump in Kashmiri kandur avatar!

Welcome to the entertainment-starved Kashmir where US election drama has taken social media by storm. US President Donald Trump is turning out to be a favorite character to cheer-up sullen Kashmiris.

From `kandur (baker) to puj (mutton seller)’ and from `shikarawala (boatman) to waza (chef)’, Trump is the toast of the season for Kashmiri parody brigade.

As election drama reaches its zenith, Trump’s memes flood social media with Trump memes. Using different Apps, the Kashmiri parody brigade is creating spoofs by replacing the original features with Trump’s face. Adding to the humor is replacing dress with local attire using technology to give Trump a true Kashmiri makeover.

Soon after the trends start coming that Trump may lose, spoofs swarmed Twitter and Facebook with memes of Trump in Kashmiri avatar.

“Walsa lagas” tweeted famous Radio Jockey Sardar Nasir Ali Khan along with a picture of Trump as kandur seeling tchwur.

WhatsApp Kashmir posted a picture of Trump as Kashmiri shikarwala. Donning a khan suit and waistcoat with Kashmiri Karkul, Trump is seen carrying an oar to row the boat.

“After the Trump Steaks, it’s now Trump Chochiwaer and kulchi,” writes Umar Rashid on Twitter.

Even videos of Trump spoof are flooding social media. A video of Trump sitting on a gym ball and playing with kids is viral on social media. “Paksa lagas Bi den!” writes Nasir.

What’s a meme that trump probably hates?



I’ll start: pic.twitter.com/LnrqpIldy8 — ✌️🌷🌟Light Warrior™️🌟🌷✌️ (@trishmc1958) November 6, 2020

Even in neighboring Pakistan, Trump memes have taken social media by storm. A morphed tweet of Trump saying `vote ko izzat do’ is viral on social media. The tweet is aimed at mocking former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz for crying `rigging’ after losing polls.