Srinagar: A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday afternoon in Srinagar, as a teenage boy lost his life to drowning in Dal Lake. The victim was identified as Wahid Fayaz, the son of Fayaz Ahmad, hailing from Hamdaniya colony, Bemina. The unfortunate incident occurred while Wahid was bathing near Nehru Park Ghat no. 16.

According to officials, locals and rescue teams from River Police Srinagar and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were swift in their response to the emergency. With their joint efforts, they managed to retrieve the boy’s lifeless body from the water.

Following the incident, the body will undergo necessary medico-legal formalities before being handed over to Wahid Fayaz’s grieving family.

The drowning has raised concerns about water safety in the area, and authorities are likely to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. The loss of a young life in such a manner serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of caution and awareness while engaging in water-related activities.

As the community comes to terms with this devastating loss, the local police have taken cognizance of the incident. Their investigation may shed light on any potential factors that contributed to the unfortunate accident. (KNO)