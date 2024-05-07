Traders welcomes opening of new SBI Branch in Karan Nagar

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) has warmly welcomed the opening of a new branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar. The inauguration ceremony, attended by several dignitaries, marked a significant milestone for the business community in the region.

According to a statement issued by the KTA, its President, Aijaz Shahdhar, was present at the branch opening ceremony and assured the bank’s management of the alliance’s full support. Shahdhar emphasized the pivotal role that bank branches play in facilitating trade and commerce.

“Bank branches serve as important hubs for financial transactions and provide convenient access to banking services for traders and entrepreneurs,” Shahdhar stated. On the occasion, he shared his insights with the dignitaries present, highlighting the significance of the new branch for the local business community.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Chief General Manager of SBI Chandigarh Circle, Vinod Jaiswal, and General Manager SBI Network III, Chandigarh Circle, AK Jah, along with other dignitaries.

Shahdhar said that the KTA, which represents the interests of traders and businesses in Kashmir, has long advocated for the expansion of banking infrastructure in the region. “We believe that the presence of more bank branches will not only benefit the local business community but also contribute to the overall economic growth of Kashmir.”

The new SBI branchh in Karan Nagar is expected to cater to the banking needs of the surrounding areas, providing a range of services including account opening, lending, and other financial services. Its inauguration has been viewed as a positive development by the KTA, which sees it as a step towards enhancing the ease of doing business in Kashmir.