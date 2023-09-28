New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has yet again become the best institute from India to feature in the World University Rankings announced by the Times Higher Education (THE) magazine, a UK-based publication. A record 91 Indian universities have made it to the list this year making a significant improvement in the country’s rank. Only 75 institutes from India were included in the rankings last year.

Improving its ranking from last year, India has now become the fourth best represented nation in the 2024 World University Rankings. India was ranked at the sixth position last year. Indian Institute of Science has also returned to global 250 rank for the first time since 2017.

After the Indian Institute of Science, the next best institutes from India are Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mahatma Gandhi University, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences. All these universities are ranked in the 501-600 band.

Aligarh Muslim University moved up from the 801-1000 band last year to the 601-800. The Bharathiar University in Coimbatore moved up from the 801-1000 band last year to the 601-800 band. The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) and Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad has been ranked in the world’s top 800 universities. These institute improved their rankings from 1001-1200 band to 601-800.

Making its entry for the first time in the list, the Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur has been ranked into the 601-800 band.

Meanwhile several top Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) boycotted the rankings for the fourth consecutive year casting doubt on the rankings’ transparency and standards. These institutes include seven IITs from Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee. IIT Guwahati joined the rankings last year.

Here is the list of Indian universities/institutes that featured in the World University Rankings 2024

-Indian Institute of Science Bangalore

-Anna University

-Jamia Millia Islamia

-Mahatma Gandhi University

-Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences

-Alagappa University

-Aligarh Muslim University

-Banaras Hindu University

-Bharathiar University

-Indian Insitute of Technology Guwahati

-Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad

-Indian Institute of Technology Patna

-International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad

-Jamia Hamdard University

-Jawaharlal Nehru University

-Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar

-Malviya National Institute of Technology

-Manipal Academy of Higher Education

-National Institute of Technology Rourkela

-National Institute of Technology Silchar

-Panjab University

-Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

-Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology

-Vellore Institute of Technology

-Amity University

-Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

-Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

-Institute of Chemical Technology

-University of Delhi

-Delhi Technological University

-Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune

-Indian Insitute of Technology Gandhinagar

-Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi

-Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA)

-Jaypee University of Information Technology

-JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research

Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education

-Lovely Professional University

-National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

-University of Petroleum Energy Studies, Dehradun

-Savitribai Phule Pune University

-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University

-Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan