Did you know that March 17 is celebrated as World Sleep Day? And did you know that India is the second most sleep-deprived country in the world? A report had revealed that the Indian children are chronically sleep-deprived, partly due to the late sleep culture prevalent in households, with parents returning late from work, a late family dinner and, unlike in the West, no “early bedtime” ethos for children.

The theme for this World Sleep Day is Sleep is Essential for Health. Just like eating well and exercising, sleep is a behavior that is foundational to one’s physical, mental, and social well-being. However, sleep is not yet commonly considered an essential behavior for good health. World Sleep Day is an opportunity to promote sleep health alongside thousands of other sleep health professionals and advocates. When we all promote sleep health and #WorldSleepDay together, our combined effort is greater than the sum of its parts. Spread the word about sleep health on World Sleep Day, and help elevate the conversation around sleep!

Who created World Sleep Day?

The annual awareness event was started by a group of dedicated health care providers and members of the medical community working and studying in the area of sleep medicine and research. The goal of the first World Sleep Day was to bring together sleep healthcare providers to discuss and distribute sleep information around the world. The first co-chairs of World Sleep Day were Liborio Parrino, MD, Associate Professor of Neurology at Parma University, Italy and Antonio Culebras, MD, Professor of Neurology, Upstate Medical University, and Consultant, The Sleep Center, Community General Hospital, Syracuse, New York, USA.

Why was World Sleep Day created?

Time and time again, sleep medicine professionals and researchers came up against the belief that sleep was not important enough in personal health and well-being to be a priority. That coupled with society’s 24/7 flow, the founders of this awareness event aim to celebrate the importance of healthy sleep.

Who supports World Sleep Day?

World Sleep Day is hosted by World Sleep Society (WSS), a nonprofit based in the United States with a global membership representing over 80 countries.