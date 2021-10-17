Tobogganing, skiing and much more: Here’s what Rs 50 could fetch you in Gulmarg in 1980s

Staying in a luxurious hotel in Gulmarg and enjoying the adventure at the highest altitude skiing destination might require proper planning with some savings for a millennial.

One needs to shell at least Rs 5000 to Rs 7,000 for staying in a simple three-star hotel room besides thousands of bucks if one plans to enjoy skiing, ride horses, or go up the mountains in the Gondola cable car.

But you will be astonished to know that most of these luxuries would cost you just Rs 50 back in the 1980s.

According to an advertisement shared on social media that dates back to 1980s, tobogganing (sliding down snow-covered slopes and artificial-ice-covered chutes on a runnerless sled), ice-skating, skiing down the world’s finest slopes in Kashmir would cost you just less than Rs 50.

“Have a snow-ball all day. And at its end, a wonderful firelit evening exchanging stories and laughter,” the advertisement reads.

The advertisement, which was then released by the Commissioner of J&K Tourism, offered a double room in a tourist bungalow, a stay in a houseboat or hut at a low cost of Rs 25.

It also offered a cultural and religious trip to the various places of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Make a memorable trip to ancient Martand and Avantipur. And Kud and Patnitop. Verinag and Kokernag, all well worth a visit. Come to Kashmir where there is fun all year round, especially in winter,” it read.

To avail of these offers and to get a booking confirmed, the tourists were asked to communicate with the department via mail to be sent through the post.

“For more information, on a budget holiday in Kashmir, please mail this coupon or contact the Commissioner of Tourism, J&K Government, Srinagar or any of the J&K Tourist offices,” it reads.

This advertisement has refreshed the memories of people, who on social media relished those times of getting everything at cheaper rates.