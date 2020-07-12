Three militants killed in Sopore gunfight

Sopore: Another militant was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and militants at Gulshan Abad Reban area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.

An official said that three unidentified militants belonging to Lashkar-i-Toiba have been killed after recovery of one more militant body from the debris.

Earlier, a joint team of Army’s 22 RR, SOG Sopore and 179 BN of CRPF, 177 BN, 92 BTN, Baramulla QRT and Police cordoned off Reban village.

“As the forces intensified the searches, the hiding militants in the area opened fire, resulting in a gunfight,” he said—(KNO)