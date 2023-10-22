SRINAGAR: Three individuals sustained injuries in a road accident in the Bandi Bala area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official reported that the incident occurred at the village of Bandi Bala, near Shranz Fall, when a truck veered off the road into a deep gorge.



The accident resulted in injuries to three individuals: Ab Rashid Bhat, a resident of Takiya Bathpora Kunzer; Manzoor Ahmad Khan, the son of Gh Hassan and a resident of Kawhaar Chandoosa; and Fahmeeda Begum, the wife of Manzoor Ahmad Khan and a resident of Kawhaar.

All three injured individuals were subsequently transferred to CHC Chandoosa, from where they were referred to GMC Baramulla for further medical care.

Meanwhile, the local police have taken notice of the incident and initiated an investigation. (KS)