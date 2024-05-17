Pulwama Police Crack Hit & Run Case: Accused and Vehicle Detained

Pulwama, May 17: On May 14, 2024, at approximately 15:40 hours, Police Post Newa received information about a hit-and-run incident involving an Auto Load Carrier. The vehicle had struck a 10-year-old girl at Wurwan and fled the scene. The critically injured girl was subsequently shifted to DH Pulwama.

A case was registered under FIR no. 90/2023 U/S 279, 337 IPC at PS Pulwama, and an investigation was initiated. Tragically, the girl succumbed to her injuries, leading to the invocation of Section 304-A IPC.

CCTV footage along the road was obtained and thoroughly analyzed. After strenuous efforts, the accused driver, Imran Ali Mir, S/O Ali Mohd Mir, R/O Sanzipora, B.K. Pora, Budgam, was identified. Upon thorough questioning, he confessed to his involvement. The vehicle, a Mahindra Auto Load Carrier with registration no. JK01AD 9301, was also recovered.

The accused has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.