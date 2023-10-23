SRINAGAR: Three siblings among the four born to a woman on intervening Sunday and Monday night, have died, a close relative of the lactating mother said.

The relative told GNS that the three babies as per doctors didn’t survive due to ‘underweight’.

“Among the deceased babies include two boys and a girl”, the relative said adding another baby boy has been referred to JVC Hospital Bemina Srinagar.

“We live at a height of some 8000 ft from main Keran and there isn’t any proper medical health facility or road connectivity”, he said.

“We urge the district administration to kindly grant enough medical facilities and proper road connectivity to alleviate the sufferings of people”, he said.

Notably, the woman from Keran Kupwara was admitted with labour pains at PHC Keran and was referred the woman to SDH Kupwara around midnight, where she delivered a quadruplet, which included three boys and a girl. (GNS)