SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, paid a visit to the family of Havaldar Abdul Majid in Ajote, Poonch, who lost his life in the line of duty, extending condolences and ensuring government assistance.

Expressing pride in Hav Abdul Majid’s valor, the Lt Governor highlighted the family’s longstanding commitment to serving the nation.

“I visited the home of Hav Abdul Majid in Poonch, who was martyred during an anti-terror operation in Rajouri, and offered my condolences to the bereaved family. His family has a long history of service & sacrifices for the motherland. The entire nation is proud of his valor & courage,” stated the Lt Governor.

Commending the coordinated efforts of the Army, J&K Police, and CAPFs in counter-terrorism operations, he pledged to escalate actions against the terror ecosystem and those supporting them. Emphasizing severe consequences for their actions, he affirmed, “We will intensify our operations against the terror ecosystem & those aiding and abetting terrorists & make sure they pay a very heavy price for their heinous actions.”

During his visit to Ajote, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also met with ex-servicemen from the village and nearby areas.