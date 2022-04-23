New Delhi: Mohammed Faisal aka Fes `The Terrier’ was bullied and repeatedly called a terrorist in a US school. He even thought of committing suicide. But a Lady Gaga song saved him. It changed his life and he decided to prove his tormentors wrong. Boxing came like an elixir. Roy Jones Jr and Lady Gaga became his mentors. Today the young boxer steps into the boxing ring again with exceptional confidence and backing from the legend Roy Jones Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with india.com, Fes minced no words to thank Lady Gaga. “I owe my life to her for what she has done for me. I was bullied in school and was called a F*#### terrorist. I had suicidal thoughts and tried to take my life but a song in the background saved me. That was a Lady Gaga song. Also, I have teamed up with Lady Gaga and her `Born This Way Foundation’ to help build a kinder world. I desire to win titles and spread kindness worldwide with my career,” he said.

Fes is of Kashmiri descent and even recalled an incident building a well in Jammu and Kashmir. “I have been to Kashmir once and want to visit it once again after I become number one. I will have many fights this year and will make India and Kashmir proud of me as I think I am the only boxer to represent us in America now,” he said.

Fes puts some light on how the training has been till now with Roy Jones Jr. He calls him Sachin Tendulkar of the boxing world. “Roy has been the kind of guy who has been denied opportunities. He was told repeatedly – You can’t be the best. The guy’s success is an example of how you answer the bullies,” he said.

Fes has three fights in the next three months. The first one is on April 23rd in Gadsden Alabama, 2nd in Memphis Tennesse on May 14, and the 3rd on July 9th in Alabama. He seeks the support of the Indian public and wants to show the world why he added “The Terrier” (the underdog) to his name.