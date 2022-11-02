SRINAGAR: Senior correspondent of The Kashmir Monitor Hirra Azmat won the prestigious ‘Laadli Media Award for Gender Sensitivity’.

Hirra bagged the award for her story headlined “Cold desert’s cancer crusader” published in Free press Kashmir.

This is Hirra’s second award this year. Earlier, she won the prestigious Project Siren Award 2022. Hirra won the award for her story headlined, “Life is beautiful’: IMHANS, SRO set up `Zindagi’ to prevent suicides, promote positive behavior in Kashmir”. The story was published in The Kashmir Monitor on May 22 last year.

“We are happy to inform that Hirra Azmat is being awarded the Laadli Media Award for Gender Sensitivity, under the category Print News Report for the story `Cold desert’s cancer crusader’. We appreciate your efforts to promote good journalism by publishing insightful, thought-provoking, and sensitive articles in your publication. We look forward to your continued support to make our society more equitable through such stories,” the organizers said.