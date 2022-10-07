Srinagar: Putting all fears to rest, Jammu and Kashmir government today announced that four banned cough syrups are not being sold in the valley.

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir government went into overdrive to prevent the sale and use of banned cough syrups.

After the death of 66 children in the Gambia, World Health Organization (WHO) banned the use of four syrups manufactured by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals. These include Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup.

Drug Controller Lotika Khajuria told The Kashmir Monitor that they haven’t found any samples or traces of four banned syrups in the valley markets.

“For the last two days, we have been inspecting markets in Kashmir valley. We didn’t find any samples or traces of these medicines in the market. This means that this drug has not been supplied to Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

Khajuria said they have learnt that the Haryana-based pharmaceutical company had exported this drug to other countries. “All the medicines of this batch were only exported to other countries. These were not supplied to Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

Drug Controller Kashmir said they are still examining the quality of drugs available in the market.

Meanwhile a day after The Kashmir Monitor’s report, Drug Controller issued a circular asking all Assistant Drug Controllers for identifying formulations from the distribution channels.

Directorate of Health Service Kashmir has also launched a drive to confirm whether such drugs are available in the valley.

The Kashmir Monitor spoke to many pediatricians who said these four brands were not being sold in the valley.

Doctors said that only those medicines which are tested and declared safe by the Drug Controller General of India are prescribed to children.