‘The Chicken Chronicles’: For a change, android app will give wings to Kashmir poultry farmers

Srinagar: After the success of ‘virtual poultry mandi’, the Department of Animal Husbandry is all set to launch an android app to rid the farmers of middlemen and ensure the sale of hygienic chicken in Kashmir.

“We had launched poultrymandi.in that received a very good response and we managed to engage over 150 Valley-based farmers through the portal. Our main aim was to negate the role of middlemen to enable sellers to sell their produce directly. The chicken will be available at much cheaper rates once the influence of middlemen lessens. We are presently training our officers and farm owners and 150 farmers are already on the portal. Once the process is completed, we will launch the app of the virtual mandi,” In-charge e-governance Animal Husbandry Department Kashmir Dr. Anjum Andrabi told The Kashmir Monitor.

He said the technology will come in handy to tackle the issue of unhygienic chicken in the markets.

“Large quantities of dressed chicken are brought into the Valley in thermocol boxes alongside fish. It is cheap and mostly bought by eateries but we do not know how hygienic these chicken parts are. Once we get more farmers on our portal, prices will fall and customers besides restaurant owners will be able to buy chicken directly from the local poultry farms at much cheaper rates,” said Andrabi.

“Our department has already launched an Android App (AHD Digital Extension) on Google Playstore that provides information on its programmes and activities so that not only the farm owners but the unemployed youth wishing to start entrepreneurial ventures will get benefitted. We have started these as part of the e-governance programme. Through these portals, we even provide SMS alerts having important messages on vaccinations and other beneficial updates related to farms. The department has also launched an online test reporting module for the benefit of farmers,” he added.

GM Bhat, a chicken farmer, said a good number of people associated with the trade had now started using the online poultry mandi.

“People are gradually coming to know about this virtual mandi as it provides information as to when fresh stock will be available. It also gives you the location of the nearest farm. Now, several shopkeepers that use the internet buy directly from us. Once an app is launched, more people associated with our business will be able to use it and the prices will automatically fall once the role of middlemen is negated,” he said.