Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah said Team India is struggling from ‘bubble fatigue’ and the players are feeling the effects of being on the road for six months,India slumped to fifth in Group II after losing to New Zealand by eight wickets in the Super 12 stage on Sunday.

Winning the remaining three matches may not be enough to earn a place in the semi-finals.

Asked if the team was fatigued after the IPL season, Bumrah said: “Absolutely, sometimes you need a break. You miss your family. You’ve been on the road for six months.

“So all of that sometimes play on the back of your mind. But when you’re on the field, you don’t think of all those things […] Obviously staying in a bubble and staying away from your family for such a long period of time does play a role.

The BCCI also tried their best to make us feel comfortable […] It’s a difficult time. There’s a pandemic going on, so we try to adapt but sometimes bubble fatigue, mental fatigue also creeps in,” he saidIndia slumped to 48-4 in the 11th over against New Zealand and Bumrah said the batting unit was trying to score quick runs because they felt dew would be a factor for bowlers in the run chase.

“We tried to give us some cushion. We wanted to get extra runs that could give us an advantage in the second innings,” Bumrah said.