Srinagar, May 11: The airfare on flights operating from New Delhi to Srinagar is over the roof leaving the fliers upset and student community aghast.

From Delhi, Chandigarh and other places, the air fare to capitals of other countries are much less than what it costs to reach Srinagar, which otherwise is a journey of one-and-half-hour.

The May 15 flight from Delhi to Srinagar costs Rs 20 thousand and on June 27, the flight from Chadigarh to Srinagar costs as much as 18 thousand and for business class its is more than 38 thousand.

The immense hike in airfare has made it unaffordable for common people to travel by.

Many locals and tourists told that from the past few months, the passengers traveling to Kashmir are getting tickets at highly expensive rates. Many tour operators in the valley said that due to huge increase in air fare tourists from other states are being forced to cancel their visit to the valley.