Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Bollywood film Dil Bechara, starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sanjana Sanghi, will premiere on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The Fox Star Studios production marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Disney+ Hotstar wrote, “A story of love, hope, and endless memories. Celebrating the late SushantSinghRajput’s legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. #DilBechara coming to everyone on July 24.”