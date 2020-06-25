by Monitor News Bureau < 1 min read

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Bollywood film Dil Bechara, starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sanjana Sanghi, will premiere on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The Fox Star Studios production marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Disney+ Hotstar wrote, “A story of love, hope, and endless memories. Celebrating the late SushantSinghRajput’s legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. #DilBechara coming to everyone on July 24.”

 
